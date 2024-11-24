Storms May Snarl Thanksgiving Travel

Those on the move during what it is expected to be record-breaking travel for Thanksgiving might want to brace for nasty weather. Forecasters through the US issued warnings that another round of winter weather could complicate things:

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento, California, issued a winter storm warning for the state's Sierra Nevada for Saturday through Tuesday, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph. Total snowfall of roughly 4 feet was forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday, per the AP.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow Monday and the East Coast will be the most impacted on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters said.