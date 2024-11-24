US / Thanksgiving travel Storms May Snarl Thanksgiving Travel Forecasters across the US issue alerts By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 24, 2024 8:15 AM CST Copied Dave Edmonds, right, and Mike Raasch ride their bicycles on a flooded road Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Windsor, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez) Those on the move during what it is expected to be record-breaking travel for Thanksgiving might want to brace for nasty weather. Forecasters through the US issued warnings that another round of winter weather could complicate things: The National Weather Service office in Sacramento, California, issued a winter storm warning for the state's Sierra Nevada for Saturday through Tuesday, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph. Total snowfall of roughly 4 feet was forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday, per the AP. The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow Monday and the East Coast will be the most impacted on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters said. A low-pressure system is forecast to bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before heading to the Northeast. Areas from Boston to New York could see rain and strong winds, with snowfall possible in parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine, and the Adirondacks. Earlier this week, two people died when a storm arrived in the Pacific Northwest. Hundreds of thousands lost power, mostly in the Seattle area, before strong winds moved through Northern California. A rapidly intensifying "bomb cyclone" that hit the West Coast on Tuesday brought fierce winds that resulted in home and vehicle damage. Another storm brought rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. The precipitation was expected to help ease drought conditions after an exceptionally dry fall. Heavy snow fell in northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains. Higher elevations reported up to 17 inches. (More Thanksgiving travel stories.) Report an error