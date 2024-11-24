Injuries, Tuberculosis Slowed Star Slugger

Rico Carty, a onetime National League batting champion whose baseball career was limited by injuries and tuberculosis, died Saturday. He was 85. Details of his death were not released, the New York Times reports. "Carty was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues, and he established himself as a hero to millions in his native Dominican Republic, his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris, and the city of Atlanta, where he was a beloved fan favorite," the MLB players association said in a statement.

One of 16 children, Carty drew the attention of multiple MLB scouts after turning from boxing. "I had no idea how serious those offers really were," he told Baseball Prospectus in 2008. "I said yes to everyone that gave me one, just in case the others didn't work out. In the end I signed with nine major league and three winter ball teams." In 1959, the Milwaukee Braves were awarded the rights to Carty. He started strong, hitting .330 in 1964, second in the majors only to Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, per the Times, and slugging 22 home runs while playing mostly left field.

But Carty missed much of the next season because of back problems. In 1966, the Braves' first season in Atlanta, he hit .326 before slumping the next year. Tuberculosis caused him to miss all of the 1968 season, then a broken leg forced him to sit out the 1970 season. Carty played for a series of teams and developed a reputation for scuffling with teammates, managers, umpires, fans, and police officers. Still, he played till he was 40. Over 15 years, Carty batted .299 with 204 homers and 890 RBIs, per the AP. "While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten," the Braves said in a statement, "his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed." (More obituary stories.)