Romania Election Stunner: Far-Right Populist Advances

Little-known Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian critic of NATO, will be in runoff
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 25, 2024 5:35 AM CST
Calin Georgescu, running as an independent candidate for president, speaks to the media after registering his bid in the country's presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.   (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

Romania's political landscape is reeling after a little-known, far-right populist secured the first round in the presidential election, electoral data showed Monday, going from an obscure candidate to beating the incumbent prime minister. Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian candidate who ran independently, will face off against reformist Elena Lasconi in a runoff in two weeks, per the AP and the BBC.

  • Results: Georgescu, 62, was ahead after nearly all ballots were counted with around 23% of the vote. Lasconi of the progressive Save Romania Union party, or USR, followed with 19.17%. She beat by a slim margin incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party, or PSD, who stood at 19.15%. George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, took 13.8%.
  • Milestone: It is the first time in Romania's 35-year post-communist history for the PSD not to have a candidate in the second round of a presidential race, serving a huge blow to the country's most powerful party and underscoring voters' anti-establishment sentiment.

  • Who is he? Reuters describes Georgescu as an ultranationalist and fierce critic of NATO, of which Romania is a member nation. He has described NATO's ballistic missile defense shield in the Romanian town of Deveselu as a "shame of diplomacy," and he wants to end his country's support of Ukraine in the Russian war. According to his website, Georgescu holds a doctorate in pedology, a branch of soil science, and held different positions in Romania's environment ministry in the 1990s. Between 1999 and 2012, he was a representative for Romania on the national committee of the United Nations Environment Program.
  • His rival: Lasconi, a former journalist and the leader of the USR, has been running on an anti-corruption reformist agenda. She told the AP ahead of the vote that she saw corruption as one of the biggest problems Romania faces and expressed support toward increased defense spending and continued aid to Ukraine. If she wins the final vote, she will be the first female president in Romania's history.
  • President's role: The president serves a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy, and judicial appointments.
