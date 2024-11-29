Worker Electrocuted While Hanging Christmas Lights

A worker in Wellesley, Massachusetts was almost killed while hanging Christmas lights on a tree Wednesday. Police say the 22-year-old contractor hired by a resident was using a pole to hang the lights on a large tree when he was electrocuted, reports CBS News . "The pole he was using was about 34 feet long, and it came in either close proximity or actually touched a primary line that was only a few feet from the tree," Wellesley Police Officer Tim Gover tells NBC News . "And he got zapped from that."

In a news release, the town said a 911 caller was given instructions on how to perform CPR until help arrived. The town said police and firefighters continued CPR and gave the man shocks from an Automatic External Defibrillator. "The last shock administered to the victim by the AED appeared to revive him as he regained a pulse," the town said. The man, who suffered burn injuries as well as cardiac arrest, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital. "He'll be pretty lucky if he survives," Gover says. "He took a big hit." Local authorities and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating. (More Christmas lights stories.)