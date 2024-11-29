Worker Electrocuted While Hanging Christmas Lights

Massachusetts man 'will be pretty lucky if he survives,' police say
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2024 3:55 PM CST
Worker Electrocuted While Hanging Christmas Lights
The town released this photo from the scene.   (Town of Wellesley)

A worker in Wellesley, Massachusetts was almost killed while hanging Christmas lights on a tree Wednesday. Police say the 22-year-old contractor hired by a resident was using a pole to hang the lights on a large tree when he was electrocuted, reports CBS News. "The pole he was using was about 34 feet long, and it came in either close proximity or actually touched a primary line that was only a few feet from the tree," Wellesley Police Officer Tim Gover tells NBC News. "And he got zapped from that."

In a news release, the town said a 911 caller was given instructions on how to perform CPR until help arrived. The town said police and firefighters continued CPR and gave the man shocks from an Automatic External Defibrillator. "The last shock administered to the victim by the AED appeared to revive him as he regained a pulse," the town said. The man, who suffered burn injuries as well as cardiac arrest, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital. "He'll be pretty lucky if he survives," Gover says. "He took a big hit." Local authorities and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating. (More Christmas lights stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X