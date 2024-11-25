Elton John: Vision Loss Has 'Floored Me'

Elton John fans might have to wait a while for his next album. The superstar told Good Morning America on Monday that he hasn't recovered from the severe eye infection that caused him to lose the sight in his right eye over the summer. Asked by host Robin Roberts about the new album he mentioned during songwriting partner Bernie Taupin's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction last year, John said: "It's been a while since I've done anything, and I just have to get off my backside."

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France," the 77-year-old said. "And it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye's not the greatest." He told Robin that while "there's hope and encouragement that it will be OK," he's "kind of stuck" for now. "I can do something like this," he said of the interview, "but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see a lyric, for a start." He added: "It kind of floored me. I can't see anything, I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

Last year, he said the new album he is working on with Taupin is "going to surprise the s--- out you," Variety reports. It's not clear when the album will be completed, but John teamed up with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile for a duet earlier this year, Rolling Stone reports. "Never Too Late" is on the soundtrack of the documentary of the same name about John's life and his final concert tour. It premiered in cinemas earlier this month and will arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 13. (More Elton John stories.)