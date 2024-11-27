He Brought You the Line 'And Don't Call Me Shirley'

"And don't call me Shirley!" That iconic line from 1980's Airplane! is one of many that can be attributed to writer-director Jim Abrahams, who leaves behind a legacy of laughs following his death Tuesday at age 80, per The Hollywood Reporter . Abrahams, who died of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, California, helped popularize the spoof genre in the 1980s as part of the filmmaking trio Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker (ZAZ). "Together with Jerry and David Zucker, he transformed satire into an art form, inspiring generations of comedians and filmmakers and leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy," says Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, per Variety .

The trio founded the Kentucky Fried Theater in 1971 in Madison, Wisconsin, where they'd all attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Six years later, ZAZ debuted the sketch comedy The Kentucky Fried Movie (1977), written by Abrahams and directed by John Landis. Landis was soon tapped to make Animal House, while ZAZ went on to make Airplane! (1980), starring Leslie Nielsen in his first comedy role. "Everything was ripe for ridicule—the more absurd, the better," per THR. The film, made for $3.5 million, grossed $83.5 million. "At the time, it was the No. 3 grossing big-screen comedy in history, trailing only Animal House and Smokey and the Bandit," the outlet notes.

ZAZ followed that up with Top Secret! (1984) and Ruthless People (1986). In 1988, it launched the popular Naked Gun franchise based on its Police Squad! series, which had launched on ABC in 1982 with Nielsen as the star. Separate from the Zuckers, Abrahams directed Big Business (1988); Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael (1990); the Top Gun parody Hot Shots! (1991); the Rambo parody Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993); and the Godfather parody Mafia! (1998), per Variety. The parody specialist, who had small acting roles in movies including Airplane!, Top Secret!, and Coming to America, had a final writing credit on 2006's Scary Movie 4. (More obituary stories.)