Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Those Under 16

Ban for under-16s won't take effect for another 12 months
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2024 7:59 AM CST
"They are not fixing the potholes; they are just telling our kids there won’t be any cars," complained independent MP Kylea Tink.   (Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages)

Australia has passed a social media ban for under-16s, but the country's teens and tweens don't need to worry about being kicked off the likes of TikTok and Facebook immediately. The law won't take effect for another year, and details like how platforms will enforce it have yet to be determined. The law, which is supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, passed the Senate with bipartisan support on Thursday, a day after it passed the House in a 102-13 vote, the New York Times reports. The measure has the highest age limit any country has set for social media, and unlike measures elsewhere, it does not provide exemptions for parental consent, NBC News reports.

  • Penalties: Young people and their parents will not be penalized under the law, but platforms can be fined up to $50 million Australian dollars, around $33 million, if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to keep under-16s out.
  • Affected platforms: The ban will affect platforms including Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Reddit, but not YouTube or WhatsApp. The law states that "messaging apps," "online gaming services" and "services with the primary purpose of supporting the health and education of end-users" are exempt, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.
  • A last-minute addition: The Sydney Morning Herald reports that to address privacy concerns, an amendment was added just before the Senate vote giving the country's communications minister the power to ban social media companies from forcing users to provide information like passport or driver's license details.

  • Opposition: While many lawmakers agreed that social media can be very harmful to young people, some opponents called the legislation flawed and rushed. "This is a highly emotional issue and there is an understandable demand for politicians to be seen to be 'doing something' about it. Yet it is also a highly complex area that should be examined carefully not in the hasty fashion that has beset this process," said Sen. Matt Cavan, per NBC News.
  • Mental health experts split: People who work with young people dealing with mental health issues are split on the ban, the ABC reports. Some say social media offers no benefit to young people, while others say it can be a lifeline for struggling, isolated teens, especially those in remote areas. Parents and psychologists "only see the harms and I think that's incredibly valid," said Lucy Thomas from anti-bullying organization Project Rockit said. "But as people working with young people every day, we also see the benefits."
  • 'Change is needed but this bill is not it': During the debate Wednesday, MP Stephen Bates of the Australian Greens recalled how his father set up time limits when he was 13 and addicted to playing The Sims, the Times reports. " It took me 10 minutes to figure out how to get around that," said Bates. "As the youngest person in this chamber and one of very, very few people in this place who grew up with this technology and with social media, I can say that change is needed but this bill is not it," the 32-year-old said.
