Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Those Under 16

Australia has passed a social media ban for under-16s, but the country's teens and tweens don't need to worry about being kicked off the likes of TikTok and Facebook immediately. The law won't take effect for another year, and details like how platforms will enforce it have yet to be determined. The law, which is supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, passed the Senate with bipartisan support on Thursday, a day after it passed the House in a 102-13 vote, the New York Times reports. The measure has the highest age limit any country has set for social media, and unlike measures elsewhere, it does not provide exemptions for parental consent, NBC News reports.