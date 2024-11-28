Billboard Is 'Deeply Sorry to Taylor Swift'

Billboard says it is "deeply sorry to Taylor Swift" for a video it released when it named her the second-greatest pop star of the 21st century. The video of her career highlights included a clip of the nude figure of Swift that appeared in Kanye West's infamous video for his 2016 song "Famous," news.com.au reports. The song included the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous." The inclusion of the image drew a swift backlash from Swifties, with some calling the West video "revenge porn." "It's not just disgusting and disrespectful, it's an outright slap in the face," one fan account said. Billboard soon took down the video and reposted it on X with the clip removed, Time reports.

"We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift's achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her," the magazine said in another post on X. "We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error." Billboard has been gradually revealing its list of the top 25 pop stars of the century, and some Swift fans were annoyed that she wasn't No. 1, USA Today reports. Rihanna is No. 3, Drake is No. 4, and West is No. 7, one spot ahead of Justin Bieber. The No. 1 star hasn't been named yet, but it is widely expected to be Beyonce, who isn't on the top 25 list so far or the list of 25 honorable mentions.