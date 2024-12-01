Putin Approves Record Military Budget

As senior European Union officials arrived in Kyiv to express their unflinching support for Ukraine's war effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new budget with a record military spending. More than $145 billion of the 2025 budget will go to national defense, a nearly one-third share that's a jump from 28.3% in the current budget, a government website shows. The blueprint was first approved by lawmakers, Politico Europe reports. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taxed the resources of both nations, per the AP, and the EU reassured its ally Sunday on funding help.