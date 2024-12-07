Baseball Ponders a Startling Rule Change

In a podcast interview , the commissioner of baseball casually dropped in a reference to a potential rule change called the "Golden At-Bat." The idea had a "little buzz around it at an owners' meeting," said Rob Manfred. What's the Golden At-Bat? Only a rule that could "alter baseball forever," as a headline on a column by Jason Gay at the Wall Street Journal puts it.

An in-depth story at the Athletic by Jayson Stark notes that raises the bizarre possibility that a star player could bat in his usual spot in the bottom of the 9th in a close game, then return to the plate as the very next batter if the team invokes its Golden At-Bat pass. To be clear, the rule is only "in the conversation stage," says Manfred. But if it gains traction, the league could try it an All-Star game—Stark writes that he would not be shocked to see it at next season's game—and perhaps roll out it in the minors. Stark also lays out potential tweaks, such as allowing the rule to be invoked only by a team that is tied or trailing in the ninth inning or later.

In interviews, players and execs offer a mixed bag of responses, with some recoiling at the possibility and others at least open to an experiment. In Gay's view, baseball is supposed "to be difficult" for the batting team, and the rule messes with that bedrock principle in the name of "theater." The rule gives a "clear advantage to the offense, tilting the objective (getting runs) from something challenging to something (slightly) less so." Still, Gay confesses he'd be curious to see Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani bat after ... Shohei Ohtani ... in a big game. (More baseball stories.)