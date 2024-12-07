Grandeur Restored, Notre Dame Reopens

As the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang and its choir sang, the archbishop of Paris stood outside the entrance, knocking on the door with a crosier made of charred wood. "Notre Dame, model of faith," Archbishop Laurent Ulrich intoned, "open your doors to bring us together in joy, the dispersed children of God." On his final strike, the huge, heavy doors swung aside, and Notre Dame was reopened in a triumph for France, nearly five years after a devastating fire. The joyous ceremony—one day before the public will be admitted—included: