The AP Picks Its Best Movies of 2024

Theaters are humming right now, with Wicked and Moana 2 bringing moviegoers in droves, but it's been a fairly bruising movie year. In between blockbusters, the challenge of simply getting to the screen feels more perilous than ever. The year was marked by filmmakers who wagered everything from a $120 million pile (Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis) to their life (dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of the Sacred Fig). Considering the paths of The Apprentice (about Donald Trump's rise in New York) or the Israeli occupation documentary No Other Land (which still lacks a distributor), the question of what gets released was a common refrain. Here are AP film writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr's picks for the best movies of 2024: