13 Filipino Women Convicted in Baby-Selling Ring

Thirteen women from the Philippines have been convicted on human trafficking-related charges for acting as surrogates in Cambodia for a ring selling babies to foreigners for cash, reports the AP . The women were each sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of selling, buying, or exchanging a person for cross-border transfer, the Kandal Provincial Court said late Monday.

According to the verdict, two of the four years in prison were suspended, meaning they won't have to be served unless the women are found guilty of other crimes. They're being held at a police hospital outside Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, and authorities have previously said they wouldn't have to serve prison time until after giving birth. The women can appeal the verdict, said a court spokesperson, who refused to comment on how many women were still pregnant, or what would happen to the babies after they've given birth.

Developing countries have been popular for surrogacy because costs are much lower compared to the United States and Australia, where surrogate services can cost around $150,000. The Cambodia case is unusual because surrogates normally are employed in their own countries, not transported elsewhere. Authorities have said the business that recruited the women was based in Thailand, and that their food and accommodations in Cambodia were organized there. The women were arrested in late September in a raid on a villa in Kandal province, where authorities found 20 Filipinos and four Vietnamese.

At the time the women were charged in October, Cambodia's Interior Ministry said the ringleaders hadn't been identified. It said, however, that it considered the women offenders who conspired with the organizers to act as surrogates and then sell the babies for money, rather than victims. Eleven of the women who weren't pregnant were deported, and the 13 Filipinos were charged under a provision of the Suppression of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation bill. The law was updated in 2016 to ban commercial surrogacy after Cambodia became a popular destination for foreigners seeking women to give birth to their children. (More Cambodia stories.)