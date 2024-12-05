Morning Joe Criticizes Guest's Joke, He Fires Back

The Morning Joe team is again making headlines over its handling of the incoming Trump administration. Once more, critics say Joe Scarborough and wife Mika Brzezinski are kowtowing, while the MSNBC hosts defiantly reject the idea. The latest flap stems from an appearance on Wednesday by Atlantic writer David Frum, reports the Daily Beast.

Frum's joke: When asked on the show about an NBC report that defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth's drinking worried former Fox News colleagues, Frum joked in part: "If you're too drunk for Fox News, you're very, very drunk indeed."

When asked on the show about an NBC report that defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth's drinking worried former Fox News colleagues, Frum joked in part: "If you're too drunk for Fox News, you're very, very drunk indeed." Mika's statement: Shortly after, with Frum gone, Brzezinski told viewers that "the comment was a little too flippant for this moment that we're in." She added: "We want to make that clear. We have differences in coverage with Fox News, and that's a good debate that we should have often, but right now I just want to say there's a lot of good people who work at Fox News who care about Pete Hegseth, and we will want to leave it at that."