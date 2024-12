Morning Joe Criticizes Guest's Joke, He Fires Back

He opened Thursday's show with a rebuttal of Frum, reports Mediaite . "What was the headline? 'The Sound of Fear.' That wasn't the sound of fear, that was the sound of civility. In saying that Mika had apologized, she didn't apologize. She simply said it was too flippant." He added: "Let me tell you something, you can talk to anybody that has worked in the front office of NBC and MSNBC over the past 22 years. I tell you, I'm not fearful. If you talk to anybody [who] served with me in Congress, they will tell you—not fearful of leadership. Now? Not fearful." Scarborough again defended their decision to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago—which set off the earlier controversy —as a matter of journalistic integrity, per Mediaite.