GM Takes $5B Hit as Sales Decline in China

General Motors on Wednesday said its profits will take a $5 billion hit due to the poor performance of its Chinese joint ventures. Since 1997, GM has owned 50% of its joint venture with the state-owned SAIC Motor, and it has other joint ventures, including a finance arm. The New York Times reports SAIC-GM manufactures and sells vehicles under brand names including Cadillac and Buick. The ventures used to be a reliable source of equity income for the company, but they've swung to losses in the past year as Chinese manufacturers have gone all in on electric and hybrid cars. More: