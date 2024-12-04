Search for Woman in Sinkhole Just Got More Complicated

It's becoming dangerous to continue exploring an abandoned mine linked to a sinkhole, which is believed to have consumed a missing woman in Pennsylvania , authorities said Wednesday. The search continues for 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard, whose vehicle was found 20 feet from the newly opened sinkhole in Unity Township. Experts are using water to flush dirt out of the deteriorating mine below, but the work is causing integrity issues, said State Police Trooper Steve Limani. "We have to be very careful with the water issues we've been experiencing," he said, per CBS News .

Crews widened the sinkhole on Tuesday, allowing people to venture into the mine below. A shoe was found but no other sign of Pollard. Authorities assume she's alive, as oxygen levels have been optimal and temperatures inside the mine are much warmer than the freezing temperatures aboveground. "We're pushing forward to try and find her, but that mine is very unsafe," said Limani. "We just might have to switch gears, so it might be a little slower than people might think." Experts are continuing to dig at the site while erecting supports to buttress the mine's structure. A separate entrance has been dug in case the sinkhole opening collapses, per the AP. (More sinkhole stories.)