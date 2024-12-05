Bezos: I May Be 'Naive,' but I'm 'Very Optimistic' About Trump

Some Americans started thinking about fleeing the country after Donald Trump won his second presidency, but Jeff Bezos isn't too worried—in fact, he's "very optimistic this time around." Speaking Wednesday at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, the Amazon founder said that President-elect Trump "seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. ... If I can help him do that, I'm going to help him," Bezos noted in his conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin. "We do have too many regulations in this country." More from Bezos at the summit, per the AP:

Trump: The incoming commander in chief is "calmer" and "more settled" and has "grown in the past eight years," said Bezos, per the Washington Post, the newspaper he owns.