Bezos: I May Be 'Naive,' but I'm 'Very Optimistic' About Trump

Amazon founder says he thinks 'it's going to be great' under the incoming administration
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2024 8:03 AM CST
Bezos: Trump Seems 'Calmer,' 'More Settled' Than in the Past
Jeff Bezos speaks on June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Some Americans started thinking about fleeing the country after Donald Trump won his second presidency, but Jeff Bezos isn't too worried—in fact, he's "very optimistic this time around." Speaking Wednesday at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, the Amazon founder said that President-elect Trump "seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. ... If I can help him do that, I'm going to help him," Bezos noted in his conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin. "We do have too many regulations in this country." More from Bezos at the summit, per the AP:

  • Trump: The incoming commander in chief is "calmer" and "more settled" and has "grown in the past eight years," said Bezos, per the Washington Post, the newspaper he owns.

  • WaPo controversy: Bezos recently took a lot of flak after the Post refused to make a presidential endorsement for the 2024 election, a topic he also addressed, per the Hollywood Reporter. "It was the right decision; I am proud of the decision we made," he said, adding, "I am very aware that the Post covers all presidents very aggressively, and will continue to cover all presidents very aggressively." One concept that he hopes to impress upon Trump going forward, per the AP: that "the press is not the enemy."
  • Elon Musk: The Blue Origin founder also touched on the CEO of his space exploration company's main rival, SpaceX, noting he doesn't fear Musk will use his new role as president whisperer to come after Bezos and his firms. "I take at face value what has been said, which is that [Musk] is not going to use his political power to advantage his own companies or disadvantage his competitors," Bezos said, per THR.
  • High hopes: "I think [Trump] has a good chance of succeeding," Bezos told Sorkin, per the Post. "Why be cynical? Let's go into it hoping that the statements that have been made are correct and this has been done aboveboard in the public interest. And if that turns out to be naive, well, we'll see. But I think it's going to be great. I'm hoping."
(More Jeff Bezos stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X