Kelsey Grammer Writes Book About Sister's Life, Murder

Kelsey Grammer has written a stream-of-consciousness memoir about his sister, who was murdered in 1975 . Karen: A Brother Remembers will be published May 6, 2025, People reports. Grammer was 20 and a student at the Juilliard School in New York when his sister, 18, was kidnapped from the Red Lobster where she worked by a group of men who intended to rob it. She was raped and fatally stabbed. "I wanted to tell Karen's story and at the same time include a bit about my life, our life together and the love we shared," Grammer tells People. "It is (an) unflinching account, raw and punctuated with horror."

"Karen is a vibrant, visceral, saturated, honest, ecstatic recounting of my sister's days until her final desecration. It is not a Grief book. It is a Life book, a celebration of Karen's life," he says. "Fifty years hence, I learned that love, that our love, is forever." The book also recounts Grammer's healing journey, and the impact his sister's murder had on the whole family. In September, Grammer talked to Fox News about how the book helped bring him closure. He says he wants "to pass on the idea that other people who have been through the same kind of grief, the same kind of just wrenching, forever grief, can turn to some things if they have the grace and the understanding that love is forever." (More Kelsey Grammer stories.)