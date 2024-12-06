Pantone Went Demure With Color of the Year

Pantone has apparently tied its 2025 color of the year to Dictionary.com's word of 2024: demure . Pantone's choice—following a sweet peach , bold magenta , and deep blue —is brown, or as Pantone calls it "mocha mousse." Otherwise known as color 17-1230, it's "a mellow brown infused with a sensorial and comforting warmth," Pantone Color Institute Vice President Laurie Pressman tells USA Today . It's also the color of poop, as Boing Boing points out. "Pantone's color of the year looks like s--- that's been whipped to soft peaks because I needed a color to tell me how 2025 is going to go," concludes Threads user @jonkung .

That's not at all what Pantone was going for. Partly inspired by "little treat culture," which centers on treating oneself to small rewards, mocha mousse is meant to bring up images of warm coffee and smooth chocolate and make you want to dive in, says Pressman. "Little treat culture really goes back to boosting our sense of personal comfort and wellness," she says. But "the overriding theme as we went into looking for this year's color was this whole idea of harmony." This light brown, which Pantone describes as a "sophisticated" but "unpretentious classic," can reflect both luxury and an alignment with the natural world, Pressman says. "We're looking for things that are softer and things that are lighter." (More Pantone stories.)