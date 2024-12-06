Musk Revealed as Donor Behind Pro-Trump RBG PAC

The world's richest person spent more than $250 million helping President-elect Trump win the election, including a $20 million donation to a super PAC that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family described as "appalling." Campaign finance reports filed Thursday revealed that Elon Musk donated $20.5 million to RBG PAC, reports NBC News. The identity of the group's sole donor was previously unknown. RBG PAC ran ads in October arguing that Trump does not support a federal ban on abortion. Its website featured pictures of Trump and the late Supreme Court justice side-by-side, with the slogan "Great Minds Think Alike," reports Mediaite.

Other donations. Musk's total spending supporting Trump and other Republican candidates was at least $277 million, the Washington Post reports. Most of it went to his pro-Trump America PAC, which ran a get-out-the-vote operation. The group also spent $19 million on House races. The filings show that some of his donations to the group came after Election Day. Musk has said he plans to use the group to target progressive prosecutors. Musk also donated $3 million to the pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. MAHA Alliance group.