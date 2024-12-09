It Might Be the Biggest Contract Ever in Team Sports

Juan Soto moves from the Yankees to the Mets in 15-year, $765M deal
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 6:27 AM CST
It Might Be the Biggest Contract Ever in Team Sports
New York Yankees' Juan Soto takes off his batting gloves after grounding out against the New York Yankees to end the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, on Oct. 28, 2024, in New York.   (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez, File)

It is without question the biggest contract ever signed in baseball, even in an era of gargantuan contracts. (Sorry, Shohei Ohtani.) But the AP reports that the deal struck by the New York Mets to land Juan Soto might be the biggest for any player in any team sport, anywhere. Definitive records don't exist outside the US, but it's a good bet:

  • The numbers: $765 million over 15 years, with no deferred money. That's how much the Mets' billionaire owner Steve Cohen agreed to pay the 26-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, reports the New York Post.
  • From the Yankees: Soto is an outfielder who helped lead the Yankees to the World Series last year. He began with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal in 2022 to stay with the Nats, making what ESPN calls an enormous bet on himself—one that has paid off. The Yankees offered him $760 million over 16 years to stay.

  • The talent: Soto hit a career-high 41 homers last season. He has a .285 batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs, and 769 walks over seven seasons. A story in the Athletic includes the view of a top MLB statistician that Soto will end up with 500 career home runs and be among the top five in walks in league history. "With any reasonable health, (Soto) will be one of the 10 best hitters—not players, but hitters—to ever play," declares Mike Petriello.
  • A clause: Even with all that money, Soto has an opt-out clause he might be able to exercise after the 2029 season. The Mets at that point must increase the annual value of his contract from $51 million to $55 million in order to void the clause and keep him.
(More New York Mets stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X