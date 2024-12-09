It Might Be the Biggest Contract Ever in Team Sports

It is without question the biggest contract ever signed in baseball, even in an era of gargantuan contracts. (Sorry, Shohei Ohtani.) But the AP reports that the deal struck by the New York Mets to land Juan Soto might be the biggest for any player in any team sport, anywhere. Definitive records don't exist outside the US, but it's a good bet:
- The numbers: $765 million over 15 years, with no deferred money. That's how much the Mets' billionaire owner Steve Cohen agreed to pay the 26-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, reports the New York Post.
- From the Yankees: Soto is an outfielder who helped lead the Yankees to the World Series last year. He began with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal in 2022 to stay with the Nats, making what ESPN calls an enormous bet on himself—one that has paid off. The Yankees offered him $760 million over 16 years to stay.