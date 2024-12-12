Small Plane Crashes Onto Texas Highway

A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway and split in two Wednesday afternoon, scattering debris across the road and sending four people to hospitals, authorities said. The Piper PA-31, with just the pilot aboard, crashed about 3pm near a highway overpass in Victoria, some 150 miles southwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A police video statement on Facebook said three vehicles were damaged and images showed the aircraft split at the fuselage with part of the wreckage resting atop a car.

Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said three people had non-life threatening injuries, one was transported to an out-of-town hospital for higher level treatment, and the pilot was being evaluated, the AP reports. Moya did not specify if the pilot was among those taken to a hospital. "This is not something we see every day, but we are glad that people seem to be OK and they're getting checked out," Moya said. KAVU reports that the plane, registered to an oil and gas surveyor that specializes in surveillance projects, took off from a regional airport around 10am and its altitude decreased dramatically at 2pm, around an hour before the crash.

Tony Poynor says he was approaching an intersection when he started hearing the sound of a small plane engine very close to him. "To the left of me you start seeing on the wall a shadow of this plane," he says. "Then it passed over the top of my truck. And it's still horizontal at this point, then about a quarter of a mile in front of me it starts to wobble." He says after the crash, he approached the plane and the pilot was conscious, but he was unable to get him out.