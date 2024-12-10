CEO Shooting Suspect Had a Ghost Gun. What to Know

Police have said the suspect in the murder of health insurance exec Brian Thompson had what's known as a ghost gun in his backpack when arrested. The weapon appears to be the same type of gun used in Thompson's murder, reports NBC News, but ballistics tests are still pending. Luigi Mangione "was in possession of a ghost gun that had the capability of firing a 9mm round," says the NYPD's Joseph Kenny. So what is a ghost gun? Coverage:

The guns: The term broadly refers to homemade guns put together with kits typically purchased online, per the Guardian. Such kits have been around since the 1990s, but they have exploded in popularity in recent years. Law enforcement seized nearly 26,000 ghost guns in 2022, up from about 1,600 in 2017.