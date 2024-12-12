You Can Now Buy a Car on Amazon

People in dozens of American cities can now buy the car of their choice on Amazon, as long as it is a new Hyundai. The online retail giant has launched its Amazon Autos service, just over a year after it was first announced, Wired reports. It is currently available in 48 cities—a full list can be seen in a company blog post—and while Hyundai is the only partner for now, Amazon says it plans to work with more automakers and dealerships in 2025.
- How it works. Amazon says customers "can search available vehicles from local participating dealers by model, trim, color, features and more—all in one place. Once customers select a vehicle, they can secure financing, e-sign paperwork, and complete their order with a few clicks." This is one Amazon buy that won't arrive in a cardboard box—customers will have to pick up their new car from a dealership.