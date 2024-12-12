You Can Now Buy a Car on Amazon

People in dozens of American cities can now buy the car of their choice on Amazon, as long as it is a new Hyundai. The online retail giant has launched its Amazon Autos service, just over a year after it was first announced, Wired reports. It is currently available in 48 cities—a full list can be seen in a company blog post—and while Hyundai is the only partner for now, Amazon says it plans to work with more automakers and dealerships in 2025.

How it works. Amazon says customers "can search available vehicles from local participating dealers by model, trim, color, features and more—all in one place. Once customers select a vehicle, they can secure financing, e-sign paperwork, and complete their order with a few clicks." This is one Amazon buy that won't arrive in a cardboard box—customers will have to pick up their new car from a dealership.