Carjacker Forgot to Check for Dogs in Back

A Canadian family's Labrador retriever is back home, safe and sound, after a wild ride earlier this week, when the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked. Josh Miller tells the Toronto Star that he was dropping his daughter off early Wednesday at her middle school in Etobicoke, a suburb of Toronto, when a man approached and threatened the 49-year-old, saying if Miller didn't hand over the keys to his white Jeep Grand Cherokee, he'd hurt some of the kids at the school. Miller let the man take his car—momentarily forgetting that Roxy, his 4-year-old chocolate Lab, was still in the back.

Later Wednesday, police found the abandoned Jeep about 30 minutes away in Brampton, with no sign of Roxy. Then, the following morning, a tip from the public led cops to a residence—around the same time that Miller panicked after getting a text saying a dead dog had been found along a nearby highway. That wasn't Roxy, though—she was discovered alive and well in the Brampton home that was called in, along with a suspect. The Toronto Police Service identified the man found with Roxy as 39-year-old Wayne Russel of Alliston, per the Toronto Sun. Russel has since been arrested and charged with robbery, failure to comply with a probation order, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Miller, who notes he has yet to get his Jeep back as his insurance company tries to work out what happened, tells the Star of the suspect: "I feel bad for the guy, I'm sure this isn't the way he wanted his life to turn out." As for Roxy, Miller says she suffered a small scrape and was "exhausted," but otherwise was fine, per the CBC. "It was a huge roller coaster of emotions that fortunately ended up really ... well," he says. An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with info to call 416-808-7350 or the Crime Stoppers' number at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or to provide an anonymous tip at www.222tips.com. (More dogs stories.)