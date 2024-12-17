Dow Has 9th Drop in a Row for First Time Since 1978

Broadcom fell 3.9% in its first loss following two big gains where it led the market. The tech company's stock leaped 24.4% and then 11.2% in consecutive days after delivering a stronger profit report than analysts expected and giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that was also encouraging thanks to demand for its artificial-intelligence products. Broadcom and Nvidia were the two heaviest weights on the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Pfizer helped limit the losses after rising 4.7%. It gave a forecast for profit next year that was stronger than some analysts' estimates. Other health care stocks were also at the front of the market, including gains of 1.8% for Johnson & Johnson and 0.8% for Baxter International.

The Fed is widely expected to announce a third cut to its main interest rate for this year on Wednesday, and officials are also scheduled to unveil projections about where they see rates heading in upcoming years. A report on Tuesday showed sales at US retailers grew more last month than economists expected. That could be an indication of an economy that doesn't need much more help from easier interest rates. While lower rates can goose the economy, they can also give inflation more fuel. "The Fed is still on track to cut rates tomorrow, but more strong economic data could make it more likely they'll pause in January," according to Chris Larkin at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley. (More stock market stories.)