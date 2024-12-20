'One in a Billion' Egg Fetches $250 at Auction

A man who bought a "one in a billion" egg on an auction site after having a few pints in his local pub ended up using it to do some good. In August, Ed Pownall of Lambourn in Berkshire, England, paid $187 for the egg, which was described by an auction house as "almost perfectly spherical," UPI reports. It had been found in a box of eggs a woman bought from a supermarket in Ayr, Scotland. A few weeks ago, he decided to donate it to the Iuventas Foundation. The charity initially thought it was a joke, but it included the unusual egg in its annual auction, where it sold for $250. The foundation provides mentoring and mental health support for young people in Oxfordshire, England.

"We're delighted and thrilled the egg sold as it means we can continue to do what we are doing," charity spokesperson Roz Rapp tells the BBC. Other items in the auction raised a total of more than $6,000, she says. Pownall, 52, tells the Oxford Mail that he spotted the egg, which the auction house said was "one in a billion," while looking at an auction site in the pub. "I made a bid while I was waiting for the lot to come up and I got the beast—which I wasn't really expecting," he says. "Getting it down from West Scotland to Berkshire frankly cost almost as much as the egg itself. As you can imagine it came in a box the size of a chair for this tiny spherical egg."

Pownall had the egg blown, leaving just the shell. "I felt the journey was over," he says of his decision to donate it to charity. "I had a lot of fun with it, putting it on the pub bar for people to take selfies with and stuff," he says. "I haven't handed it over yet, and I think it will be a bit emotional to be honest," Pownall says. "I am very happy with how it has all gone. It has all been a bizarre little ride."