Why Dozens of GOP Lawmakers Defied Trump

President-elect Trump urged all Republicans to vote in favor of the Plan B government spending deal Thursday night—but 38 House Republicans defied his wishes and voted against the plan, leaving the country on the brink of a government shutdown. The rebel lawmakers weren't moderate Republicans who have angered Trump before, but "conservatives who would normally align themselves with Mr. Trump's philosophy," the New York Times reports. For many of the Republicans who voted against the spending bill, the biggest issue was a provision to lift the debt limit for more than two years. The current debt limit expires on Jan. 1 and Trump wants to see the issue dealt with before he takes office on Jan. 20, the AP reports.

The 38th GOP vote against. The Washington Post reports that there was "unintended drama" at the last minute when GOP Rep. Kat Cammack, the last lawmaker to vote, filled out cards both for and against the bill before finally choosing to vote no. She told reporters that as a "constitutional conservative," she couldn't vote to raise the debt limit unless major spending cuts were made.