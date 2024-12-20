Car Drives Into Christmas Crowd at German Market

A car drove into a group of people at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, per the AP. The BBC reports that at least one person was killed and dozens injured. The driver of the car was arrested, said government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, who added that it appears to have been a deliberate attack. "The pictures are terrible," said city spokesperson Michael Reif. "My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can't yet say from what direction and how far."