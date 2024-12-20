If Bezos Sells the Post , She Wants to Be Ready

Tech journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher wants to add another job title: owner of the Washington Post. Axios reports that Swisher is actively working on what it terms a "long-shot" bid to buy the newspaper from Jeff Bezos, one that involves assembling a team of investors. To be clear, Bezos has shown no inclination to sell, though Swisher tells Axios she is confident that will eventually change. "The Post can do better," she says. "It's so maddening to see what's happening. ... Why not me?"
Swisher once covered tech for the Post, as well as for the Wall Street Journal. News that she was interested in owning her previous employer was first reported by Oliver Darcy in his Status newsletter, per Mediaite. The latter outlet predicts a fierce bidding war will ensue if and when Bezos decides to sell, and Swisher is preparing ahead of time. (Bezos took much flak during the election when he would not allow the Post to endorse Kamala Harris.)