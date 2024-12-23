A Graveyard Find Alters a Narrative of Christianity

A man who died in what is now Germany about 1,800 years ago went to his grave wearing a religious amulet around his neck that may change what we know about the spread of Christianity, reports Live Science. Details:

Archaeologists found the 1.4-inch-long amulet on a skeleton in a cemetery near modern-day Frankfurt, reports CNN. At the time the man died between 230 AD and 270 AD, the region was part of the Roman Empire.

Researchers found a thin silver scroll inside the amulet that had a Latin inscription with multiple references to Jesus and the Bible—making it the oldest Christian artifact ever discovered north of the Alps, per Smithsonian. It predates any such previous discovery by at least 50 years.