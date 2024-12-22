The Economist Picks Its Country of the Year

The Economist has selected its 2024 country of the year, and the honor goes to a nation that overthrew its autocratic leader. But maybe not the one you think. The magazine selected Bangladesh, which ousted Sheikh Hasina in August following mass protests led by students. Syria, which got rid of a better-known tyrant in Bashar al-Assad, was this year's runner-up. The story notes that Hasina "presided over swift economic growth" early in her 15-year reign, but that soon devolved into repression (the jailing of opponents) and corruption (including rigged elections).

What tilted things in Bangladesh's favor over Syria is that in the months since Hasina left, the transition to a temporary new government (led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus) "has been encouraging" in terms of restored order and a stabilized economy. The bigger test comes in 2025 when new elections will be held. Things are similarly looking optimistic in Syria under the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but it remains too early to tell how things will play out. "If HTS gains too much power, it may impose an Islamist autocracy," declares the magazine. "If it has too little, Syria may fall apart."