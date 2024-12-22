Baseball's Greatest Base Stealer Dies at 65

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the brash speedster who shattered stolen base records and redefined baseball's leadoff position, has died at age 65, per the AP. Henderson died on Friday. The Athletics said Saturday they were "shocked and heartbroken by his passing," but did not specify a cause of death. Known as baseball's "Man of Steal," Henderson had a lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments over his nomadic 25-year career—an MVP, 10 All-Star selections, two World Series titles, and a Gold Glove award. But it was stealing bases where Henderson made his name and dominated the sport like no other.