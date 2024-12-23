Congresswoman's Decline Puts Age Back in the Spotlight

The weekend's surprise story about 81-year-old congresswoman Kay Granger of Texas has once again put the issue of lawmakers' ages front and center. New details have since emerged about Granger, who has not cast a vote in the House since July:

Dementia: Her son tells the Dallas Morning News that his mother has been having "some dementia issues late in the year." She is now living in the Tradition Senior Living facility in Fort Worth.

Her son tells the Dallas Morning News that his mother has been having "some dementia issues late in the year." She is now living in the Tradition Senior Living facility in Fort Worth. A complaint: Brandon Granger, however, disputes the narrative that his mother is in a "memory care" facility. While her new home has a memory care unit, she resides in its independent living facility, he says.

Brandon Granger, however, disputes the narrative that his mother is in a "memory care" facility. While her new home has a memory care unit, she resides in its independent living facility, he says. Rapid decline: Still, he tells the New York Post that his mother's decline has been "very rapid and very difficult" over the last three months in particular.