174 Rescued After a Colorado Ski Lift Cracks

Skiers, snowboarders had to be painstakingly rescued gondola by gondola
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 23, 2024 11:44 AM CST
The sun shines onto Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort in this 1997 file photo in Winter Park, Colo.   (AP Photo/Byron Hetzler, File)

Officials were investigating what caused a crack in a Colorado ski lift that forced the evacuation of over 170 stranded skiers and snowboarders. The gondola lift at Winter Park Resort, about 70 miles west of Denver, automatically stopped when it detected the crack in a structural piece of the lift just after noon on Saturday, resort spokesperson Jen Miller said. People riding in the gondolas were lowered down by ropes over the course of about five hours, reports the AP.

No injuries were reported during the rescues, which came at the start of the busy holiday ski season. Ski patrolers entered the cabin of each gondola from above and lowered people's equipment to the ground before using a rope equipped with a seat to lower each of the 174 passengers to the ground, Miller said. Workers were replacing the section of the lift that cracked Sunday as state regulators and the lift's manufacturer worked with resort officials to investigate what caused the crack, Miller said. The resort still had 21 other lifts open.

