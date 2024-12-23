Governor Gets Bucked Off a Horse, Taken to Hospital

Nebraska's Jim Pillen is conscious and alert
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 23, 2024 8:16 AM CST
Governor Hospitalized After He's Bucked Off a Horse
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks during the Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue, Neb.   (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was injured Sunday after being bucked off a horse and is expected to be hospitalized for several days, the AP reports. Pillen, a first-term Republican, was with his family when he was thrown off a new horse and injured, according to the governor's office. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, and then transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The governor's office said Pillen is conscious and alert and has been in touch with his staff. He is expected to remain at the Omaha hospital for several days. Pillen, 68, was elected governor in 2022. Before becoming governor, he worked as a veterinarian and owned a livestock operation.

