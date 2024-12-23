2 Decades After Barrymore Split, Tom Green Is Engaged

Tom Green is set to become a married man again—more than 20 years after he split from first wife Drew Barrymore. "Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!" the 53-year-old comedian wrote on Instagram on Sunday, showing off pictures of himself and his bride-to-be, who sported an engagement ring in the top photo. "I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda." It's not clear what Amanda's last name is, what she does, or how the two met—in fact, TMZ notes that "not much is known" about the couple's relationship at all; Green only went public that he was dating her in June.