2 Decades After Barrymore Split, Tom Green Is Engaged

Tom Green is set to become a married man again—more than 20 years after he split from first wife Drew Barrymore. "Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!" the 53-year-old comedian wrote on Instagram on Sunday, showing off pictures of himself and his bride-to-be, who sported an engagement ring in the top photo. "I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda." It's not clear what Amanda's last name is, what she does, or how the two met—in fact, TMZ notes that "not much is known" about the couple's relationship at all; Green only went public that he was dating her in June.
Green had married ET actor and current talk-show host Barrymore, now 49, in July 2001, though Green filed for divorce by that December. The couple's split was finalized in October of the following year. They didn't see each other for 15 years after that—until Barrymore invited Green to appear on her show in 2020 (on a green screen), and again in 2021, this time in person. "I respect and love you," Barrymore said on the latter program," to which Green replied, "Love you, too." (More Tom Green stories.)