Justin Baldoni's Podcast Co-Host: I'm Out

Following Blake Lively's complaint against Justin Baldoni alleging harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, Baldoni's co-host has exited their podcast. Liz Plank, a journalist and author of a book urging a move away from toxic masculinity, announced on Instagram Monday that she will no longer be a part of the Man Enough podcast, which she's been co-hosting with Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath—who was also involved in the movie and named in Lively's complaint—since 2021, CNN reports. In a statement to People, Plank said, "We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it."
She continued, "I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened. In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable." Meanwhile, others have continued to come out in support of Lively, including SAG-AFTRA, Sony, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, Amber Heard, and the director Paul Feig, who has worked with her, Variety reports. Brandon Sklenar, who also starred opposite Lively in It Ends With Us, shared a link to Lively's 80-page complaint captioned, "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," Deadline reports. (More Blake Lively stories.)