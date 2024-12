James Mangold's A Complete Unknown covers 1961 to 1965, a period in which Bob Dylan, aka Robert Zimmerman, arrived in New York, shot to fame as a folk singer-songwriter, then shocked fans by plugging in an electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival. Adapted from Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, the film starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan has a 78% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what they're saying: