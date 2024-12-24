Egypt Nabs Two Alleged Sea-Floor Burglars

It was a lot of work, and all they got for their effort was theft charges. Authorities in Egypt say they arrested two men who hauled up hundreds of ancient artifacts from the sea floor near the port city of Alexandria, reports CNN. The pair allegedly dove to the bottom of Abu Qir Bay, where they found coins, statues, axes, bronze cups, and spears. Upon being caught, they said they planned to sell the items, according to Egypt's interior ministry.
The items date from the "Greek and Roman Antiquity" era, roughly spanning 500 BCE to 400 CE. The bay also is the site of the ancient cities of Canopies and Heraklion, both of which predated Alexandria, according to a post at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Both cities were prosperous in their heyday before disappearing into the sea under circumstances—perhaps a natural disaster—that remain unclear. (More Egypt stories.)