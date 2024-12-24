Egypt Nabs Two Alleged Sea-Floor Burglars

It was a lot of work, and all they got for their effort was theft charges. Authorities in Egypt say they arrested two men who hauled up hundreds of ancient artifacts from the sea floor near the port city of Alexandria, reports CNN. The pair allegedly dove to the bottom of Abu Qir Bay, where they found coins, statues, axes, bronze cups, and spears. Upon being caught, they said they planned to sell the items, according to Egypt's interior ministry.