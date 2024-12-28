Ukrainian Troops Describe Struggles in Chaotic Kursk Fight

Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied and demoralized by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk, a region some want to hold at all costs while others question the value of having gone in at all. Battles are so intense that some Ukrainian commanders can't evacuate the dead. Communication lags, poorly timed tactics have cost lives, and troops have little way to counterattack, seven front-line soldiers and commanders told the AP. "We have, as they say, hit a hornet's nest," said a major in the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade. "We have stirred up another hot spot."