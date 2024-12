Former President Jimmy Carter, the first US president to reach centenarian status, has died at age 100, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Carter, who was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn in November 2023, had been in hospice care since February 2023. His son, Chip Carter, confirmed that the Nobel laureate and tireless proponent of Habitat for Humanity died at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon. (More Jimmy Carter stories.)