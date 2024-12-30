'Shockwaves' in Hollywood Over Blake Lively Getting Those Texts

Hollywood is experiencing "shockwaves," as the Los Angeles Times puts it, over the damning texts Blake Lively managed to get access to despite the fact that she's so far only filed a complaint, not a lawsuit, against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Typically, such discovery would take place only after a suit has been filed, according to "flummoxed" legal experts who spoke to the Times. In this case, Lively seems to have worked in tandem with Baldoni's former publicist, who is suing Baldoni herself (alleging he and one of the publicist's former employees are the ones who dreamed up the smear campaign against Lively) and appears to have been the source of the leaked text messages. See more of the ins and outs at the Times. More of the latest around the Lively-Baldoni scandal: