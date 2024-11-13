Mahomes Laments Burglaries at Chiefs' Homes

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce suffered unspecified losses last month when they were victimized by back-to-back home burglaries. Mahomes' house in Belton, Missouri, was broken into early on Oct. 6, and Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, was struck around 7:30pm Oct. 7—while the Chiefs were playing a home game against the New Orleans Saints. Both homes are near Kansas City, Missouri. The fans at the game included Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, CNN reports. "Obviously it's frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday, per NBC News .

A police report says that $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home and that damage to a back door totaled $1,000. There was no word on anything stolen from the quarterback's home. Mahomes said he couldn't say much because the crimes are under investigation. He described the experience as "obviously something that you don't want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself."