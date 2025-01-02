A High-Profile NFL Career May End on Sunday

How anemic are the Jets and Aaron Rodgers this year? "The season can't end soon enough" for the New York team and its 41-year-old star quarterback, currently mired in a 4-12 record, per the AP . But for Rodgers, Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins might not only be a season ender—it could mark the last game of his career. At a Wednesday presser, Rodgers lamented the "s---ty" 2024 season and said he needed "a break, mentally," adding that, ahead of his free agency, he's not yet sure if he's going to continue to play, per ESPN and NBC News .

"I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation," Rodgers told reporters. "I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here." He also called his time with the Jets "the best two years of my life," despite his absence from almost the entire 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, as well as self-proclaimed disappointment with his more recent performance.

The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas during this last season, and ESPN notes that "a new regime likely means a change at quarterback." Chris Branch at the Athletic writes that this type of departure for Rodgers "would be a shocking way to end a career like his," as he "ranks as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game." Still, Rodgers said he's "not naive" to the current situation and conceded that the ball is in the Jets' court. "If I wanna play and they don't want me here, then I'll see if there's other options," he said. (More Aaron Rodgers stories.)