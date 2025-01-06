Harris Certifies Trump Win in Less Than 30 Minutes

As in years past—with the notable exception of 2021—the official Electoral College vote count in a joint session of Congress on Monday was a routine and uneventful affair. There was a standing ovation from lawmakers when Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed President-elect Trump's election win, clearing the way for his inauguration on Jan. 20, the Washington Post reports. Like Al Gore in 2001, Harris certified the victory of her election opponent. Before the bipartisan standing ovation, Democrats clapped when it was announced Harris had won a state and Republicans clapped when Trump won a state.

The final tally was 312 votes for Trump and 226 for Harris. "The chair declares this joint session dissolved," Harris said. "Thank you." The AP reports that the entire process took less than half an hour. There was very tight security around the Capitol during the certification. Some Democratic lawmakers who were trapped in the chamber during the 2021 Capitol riot said they couldn't help but recall that day and consider how differently today might have unfolded if Harris had won, CNN reports. "Had Donald Trump lost today, I'd be wearing body armor," said Democratic Rep. Jim Himes.

Mike Pence, who certified President Biden's win in 2021, said he welcomed "the return of order and civility to these historic proceedings." "The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democracy and today, members of both parties in the House and Senate along with the vice president certified the election of our new president and vice president without controversy or objection," he said. The former vice president said it was "particularly admirable" how Harris presided over the certification of an election she lost, CNN reports. (More Election 2024 stories.)