Jean-Marie Le Pen Dead at 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National Front known for fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism that earned him both staunch supporters and widespread condemnation, has died at 96. Le Pen's controversial statements, including Holocaust denial, led to multiple convictions and strained his political alliances. Le Pen, who reached the second round of the 2002 presidential election, was eventually estranged from his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who renamed his National Front party, kicked him out, and transformed it into one of France's most powerful political forces while distancing herself from his extremist image, per the AP .

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally (as the party is now known), confirmed Le Pen's death on X. Marine Le Pen, thousands of miles away in the French territory of Mayotte, was inspecting the aftermath of Cyclone Chido at the time of her father's death. A fixture for decades in French politics, the fiery Jean-Marie Le Pen was a wily political strategist and gifted orator who used his charisma to captivate crowds with his anti-immigration message. Picking Joan of Arc as the National Front's patron saint, Le Pen made Islam, and Muslim immigrants, his primary target, blaming them for the economic and social woes of France.

In election after election, Le Pen proved the spoiler, forcing rivals to scramble to counter him and sometimes stoop to harvest far-right votes. Convicted numerous times of antisemitism and routinely accused of xenophobia and racism, Le Pen routinely countered that he was simply a patriot protecting the identity of "eternal France." In another setback, Le Pen lost his European Parliament seat in 2002 for a year for assaulting a Socialist politician during a 1997 election campaign.

More recently, Le Pen and 26 National Front officials, including his daughters Marine and Yann Le Pen, have been accused of using money destined for EU parliamentary aides to pay staff who instead did political work for the party between 2004 and 2016 Jean-Marie Le Pen was deemed unfit to testify and was exempted from prosecution on health grounds. French judicial authorities placed Le Pen under legal guardianship in February at the request of his family as his health declined. More here.