Guantanamo Is Now Down to 15 Inmates

There are just 15 inmates left at the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, the smallest number "at any time in its more than 20-year history," after 11 were transferred to Oman early Monday, per the New York Times . All 11 transferred men hail from Yemen, were captured between 2001 and 2003, and were never charged with a crime. Federal review panels cleared them for transfer, finding the move consistent with US national security interests. But instability in Yemen, in the midst of civil war, prevented repatriation there. In a statement, the Defense Department thanked Oman for supporting efforts "focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing" the facility, per Reuters , which shares a list of names.

There were 40 detainees at the prison when President Biden took office. He's continued efforts begun by President Obama to remove inmates, who critics say have been unlawfully held for decades and poorly treated. The White House previously said Biden was determined to close the military prison before leaving office, though just three of the remaining 15 detainees are eligible for transfer. Another three "are eligible for a periodic review board to examine their cases," per Reuters. The other nine have been charged or convicted of war crimes. It's unclear what President-elect Trump plans for Guantanamo, but during his first term, he signed an executive order to keep the prison open, saying releasing detainees made the US look weak on terrorism, per the BBC.

It's also unclear what Oman was promised in exchange for accepting the prisoners. The US "has typically paid host countries stipends for housing, education, rehabilitation and to monitor the activities of the men" while requiring that they be barred from traveling abroad for at least two years, per the Times. US officials said the transferred detainees would enter a program designed to help them start new lives. One of 30 Guantanamo detainees sent to Oman during the Obama administration died there. However, all others were repatriated, some bringing along families they'd started in Oman, per the Times. (A judge recently ruled that plea deals for three Guantanamo prisoners charged in the 9/11 attacks will stand.)