Steve Guttenberg Jumped Into Action When Wildfire Hit

Steve Guttenberg may not be as big a name as he was in the '80s but he was a star when a wildfire hit his Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Tuesday. The Police Academy star spoke to KTLA , saying that he had been trying to clear abandoned cars to make way for fire trucks. "What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars," he said. "If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."

"There are people stuck up there. So we're trying to clear Palisades Drive and I'm walking up there as far as I can moving cars," the 66-year-old said. "There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people that really need help." He later told CNN that he spent all day moving cars to help fire trucks get through. He said he had gotten stuck in "bumper to bumper traffic" while trying to get home. He said there were mothers having "panic attacks, helping them with their suitcases and they were worried about their families up there because they couldn't get them out in time. There were little kids crying."

"I knew that we needed emergency vehicles through there," Guttenberg told EW. "And I wasn't the only one. But I started just moving cars." Guttenberg described the fire as "the most unbelievable" he's ever seen. "There were trees coming down on Sunset Boulevard." People reports that the KTLA reporter Guttenberg spoke to didn't recognize him initially, possibly because of his baseball cap and face mask. The reporter asked for his name and if he lived in the area. Guttenberg gave his name and said he lived "right up the hill." (More California wildfires stories.)