Bidens Host All-Day Wedding Celebration

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal married in a private ceremony in a public place on Saturday morning. Biden, 28, became the first grandchild of a sitting president to marry at the White House, in a South Lawn ceremony attended by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The wedding kicked off a daylong celebration at the executive mansion, which includes a luncheon for the wedding party and family, then a reception in the evening complete with dancing, People reports. The White House said the Bidens covered the cost of the private event.

Some 250 guests attended, sitting on the lawn in white folding chairs and temperatures in the low 40s. Wreaths and garland with white flowers adorned the south side of the building, per the AP. The bride's walk down the aisle with her father, Hunter, and her mother, Kathleen Buhle, took her from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House to an altar of white flowers and shrubs. The president escorted Neal's grandmothers, one on each arm, before jogging back up the aisle for his wife, guests told the Washington Post. Journalists were barred, but AP reported that Naomi Biden and Lean, 25, wore Ralph Lauren designs. The Post has full details on the gown and ceremony here.

The couple live on the third floor of the White House in the quarters previously occupied by Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson. Both are lawyers. Naomi Biden told PBS Newshour that her grandfather helps keep the family close. "He's made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together," she said, adding, "I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family." The president has said whether he runs for reelection will be a family decision. (Read more White House stories.)